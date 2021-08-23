Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:58 IST
Competition Comm slaps Rs 200 cr fine on Maruti Suzuki India
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) for indulging in unfair business practices.

The fine has been slapped for ''indulging in anti-competitive conduct of Resale Price Maintenance (RPM) in the passenger vehicle segment by way of implementing Discount Control Policy vis-à-vis dealers,'' the regulator said in a release on Monday.

Besides, the watchdog has directed the company to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices.

The regulator found that MSIL had an agreement with its dealers whereby the dealers were restrained from offering discounts to the customers beyond those prescribed by the company, the release said.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.

