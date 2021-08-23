FM announces Rs 6 lakh cr asset monetisation pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

She also said the asset monetization does not involve the selling of land and it is about monetizing brownfield assets.

Advertisement

Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways, and power being the top segments.

''NMP estimates aggregate monetization potential of Rs 6 lakh crores through core assets of the central government over the four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025,'' she said. ''Ownership of assets will remain with the government and there will be a mandatory hand-back.'' Asset monetization will unlock resources and lead to value unlocking, she said.

Union Budget 2021-22 had identified monetization of operating public infrastructure assets as a key means for sustainable infrastructure financing.

Towards this, the Budget provided for the preparation of a 'National Monetisation Pipeline' of potential brownfield infrastructure assets. NITI Aayog in consultation with infra line ministries has prepared the report on NMP.

The aggregate asset pipeline under NMP over the four-year period is indicatively valued at Rs 6 lakh crore. The estimated value corresponds to 14 percent of the proposed outlay for the Centre under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (Rs 43 lakh crore).

The end objective of this initiative is to enable ''infrastructure creation through monetization'' wherein the public and private sector collaborate, each excelling in their core areas of competence, to deliver socio-economic growth and quality of life to the country's citizens, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)