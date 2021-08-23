3one4 Capital expands leadership team

Early stage venture capital firm, 3one4 Capital on Monday said it has expanded its leadership team with the elevation of Anurag Ramdasan as Partner, and appointment of Nruthya Madappa as Principal.

Richard Pinto, Yash Baid, and Ashwini Thulsaram have also been elevated as Principals in addition to their roles as heads of functions within the firm, a statement said.

“At 3one4, we have intentionally designed the organisation on fundamental principles of deliberate specialisation, goal-driven cooperation, and an unyielding bias towards action. We also strongly believe that assembling a team of operators with complementary skills and track records is a cultural advantage in an industry as competitive as venture capital,'' 3one4 Capital Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer Pranav Pai said.

He added that these elevations reflect the firm's grounds-up commitment to its founding values, and holds these young professionals as exemplars of the transformation that the startup ecosystem is leading in India.

''We have no doubt that 3one4's expanded leadership will enhance our deep-involvement model, strengthen our capabilities in supporting the growth of generational companies, and serve as the foundation for its evolution into a top-tier homegrown financial institution on the frontier of innovation and value creation,” he said.

A member of 3one4 Capital since its inception, Ramdasan has built a highly dynamic and flexible investment strategy to go along with the hypergrowth of the firm. He has been deeply involved in directly investing and managing over 30 of the over 70 portfolio companies, including Koo, Ripplr, WeRize, and others.

In addition to leading the investment strategies and strengthening portfolio management across funds, Ramdasan will also support the expansion of 3one4 Capital's stage focuses and the team as the firm continues to scale its assets under management, it added.

This elevation makes Ramdasan one of the youngest non-founding partners of an Indian venture capital firm.

Madappa joined 3one4 Capital as Principal and Head of Growth and Capital Development. In addition to supporting investments, topline, and capital growth for the portfolio at 3one4 Capital, Madappa works closely with global institutional and strategic investors to help drive the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Her team partners deeply with portfolio companies and founders in helping plan and achieve financial and strategic objectives including capital raises, revenue acceleration, M&A, and exits.

Founded by Pranav Pai and Siddarth Pai (sons of former Infosys executive Mohandas Pai), 3one4 Capital currently oversees a corpus of Rs 1,800 crore (USD 240 million). 3one4 has launched five funds.

