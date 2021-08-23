Left Menu

Jaiprakash Associates partners with Gulshan Homz, CRC to complete over 600 luxury flats in Noida

To fulfill its commitment to customers, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd said it has entered into multiple joint working arrangement with real estate developers Gulshan Homz group of companies and CRC to complete and hand over 619 high-end Golf apartments in Jaypee Greens Wish Town Noida.Jaiprakash Associates and Gulshan will jointly construct 113 apartments in Boomerang Residencies project and 305 flats in Kristal Court project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:37 IST
Jaiprakash Associates partners with Gulshan Homz, CRC to complete over 600 luxury flats in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Crisis-hit infrastructure firm Jaiprakash Associates on Monday said it has tied up with Gulshan Homz and CRC for completing 619 luxury apartments in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. To fulfill its commitment to customers, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd said it has ''entered into multiple joint working arrangement'' with real estate developers Gulshan Homz group of companies and CRC to complete and hand over 619 high-end Golf apartments in Jaypee Greens Wish Town Noida.

Jaiprakash Associates and Gulshan will jointly construct 113 apartments in 'Boomerang Residencies' project and 305 flats in 'Kristal Court' project. The construction of these apartments is expected to be completed in the next three to 3.5 years, the statement said.

''Kasablana project comprising of 3 towers with 201 apartments is being jointly developed with CRC group,'' Jaiprakash Associates said. Jaiprakash Associates, which is the flagship company of Jaypee group, has presence in engineering and construction, power, hospitality and real estate businesses.

Jaypee group firm Jaypee Infratech is facing insolvency proceedings. Mumbai-based Suraksha group has recently won a bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech and complete over 20,000 pending flats. The approval from the National Company Law Tribunal is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021