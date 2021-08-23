Germany has evacuated almost 3,000 from Kabul airport, military says

Germany has airlifted almost 3,000 people originating from 43 countries from Kabul airport, Chief of Defence Eberhard Zorn told reporters on Monday in Berlin.

Among the evacuees are 143 Germans, around 1,800 Afghans and around 350 European Union nationals, he said.

