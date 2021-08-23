Left Menu

Germany has evacuated almost 3,000 from Kabul airport, military says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:38 IST
Germany has airlifted almost 3,000 people originating from 43 countries from Kabul airport, Chief of Defence Eberhard Zorn told reporters on Monday in Berlin.

Among the evacuees are 143 Germans, around 1,800 Afghans and around 350 European Union nationals, he said.

