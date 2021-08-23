Left Menu

Sitharaman seeks explanation from Infosys for issues faced by taxpayers

The Ministry of Finance emphasised that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much-delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:57 IST
Sitharaman seeks explanation from Infosys for issues faced by taxpayers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman took a meeting with Mr Salil Parekh, MD & CEO, Infosys here today afternoon to convey the deep disappointment and concerns of the Government and the taxpayers about the continuing glitches in the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department even after two and half months since its launch, which was also delayed. Smt. Sitharaman sought an explanation from Infosys for the repeated issues faced by taxpayers.

The Ministry of Finance emphasised that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much-delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured. Mr Parekh was also sensitised on the difficulties that the taxpayers were facing and the problems that are arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal.

The Finance Minister demanded that the issues faced by taxpayers on the current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the team by 15th September 2021 so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal.

Mr Parekh explained that he and his team are doing everything to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal. Further, Mr Parekh said that over 750 team members are working on this project and Mr Pravin Rao COO of Infosys, is personally overseeing this project. Mr Parekh also assured that Infosys is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience for the taxpayers on the portal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021