Left Menu

Apurva Chandra assumes charge as secretary in I&B Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:58 IST
Apurva Chandra assumes charge as secretary in I&B Ministry
  • Country:
  • India

Senior bureaucrat Apurva Chandra on Monday assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Chandra, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Under his guidance, rules were framed for all four labour codes after extensive consultations with all stakeholders.

''The Atmanibhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana has been launched to provide employment opportunities to 78.5 lakh workers in the formal sector with a budget of Rs 23,000 crore,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in an official statement.

Chandra has also worked as Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence with the mandate of strengthening the Indian Armed Forces by expediting the acquisition process.

He chaired the committee to draft the new Defence Acquisition Procedure.

Chandra has worked for over four years between 2013 and 2017 as Principal Secretary (Industries) in the Government of Maharashtra.

The first smart industrial township under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has been operationalised at Aurangabad in Maharashtra under the leadership of Chandra, the ministry said.

Chandra has spent more than seven years in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in the Government of India, and has been involved in framing policies with regard to fuel supplies to industries, supply logistics, transportation, storage and distribution of fuel products, etc. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and Masters in Structural Engineering from IIT-Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021