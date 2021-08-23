Germany says about 5k waiting to evacuate Kabul

Germany's top military commander says he believes that about 5,000 people are waiting at the Kabul airport to be flown out.

Gen. Eberhard Zorn said Monday the figure has declined from about 7,000 at the weekend. He says: “We are now trying internationally to reduce this number as far as possible to make room for others...and above all, ultimately to cushion somewhat the precarious accommodation and waiting situation there.” Zorn said he couldn't say what proportion of people at the airport are children or families. But he said that, on Germany's flights, about 50% of the Afghans evacuated were women.

Germany flew in supplies on Sunday in an effort to help improve the situation inside the airport. Zorn said they included diapers, pacifiers and cuddly toys for small children, as well as food for children. More supplies are in the pipeline.

“The situation in front of the gates remains difficult, I would also call it dramatic, because the accumulation of people interested in getting into the airport grounds is enormously high (and) additional potential for violence is arising on the ground in this group,” Zorn said.

