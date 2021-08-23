Left Menu

Bandhan Bank to invest in digital capabilities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:24 IST
MFI-turned-bank Bandhan Bank will invest in improving digital capabilities as a part of Vision 2025, MD and CEO of the private lender Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said on Monday.

Speaking at the sixth foundation day programme of the bank, Ghosh said the bank will also leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence.

''As a part of Vision 2025, Bandhan Bank will invest in digital capabilities. There is a need for digital transformation and improving the technology backbone,'' he said.

With a present business size of Rs 1.50 lakh crore, Ghosh said the vision envisaged by the bank is having a well-diversified asset portfolio, optimum mix of secured and unsecured assets and geographically diversified.

Former chairman of State Bank of India and present head of Salesforce India, Arundhuti Bhattacharya, said there is a need for the bank to shift data on the cloud from its own premises and the regulatory system should encourage this migration.

