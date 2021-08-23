Left Menu

Lanka lauds India's 'continuous support' to combat COVID; $15 mn offer to enhance religious tourism

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:27 IST
Lanka lauds India's 'continuous support' to combat COVID; $15 mn offer to enhance religious tourism
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed foreign minister G L Peiris on Monday appreciated India's ''continuous support'' for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and also the USD 15 million offer to preserve and promote Buddhist cultural sites in the island nation.

During a meeting between Peiris and Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay here, the two sides highlighted the pivotal importance of relations between Lanka and India which have stood the test of time as close neighbours and expressed satisfaction at the current level of cooperation and resolved to raise bilateral relations in multiple sectors to even higher levels, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Peiris expressed appreciation and continuous support being provided by India for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic,'' it said.

He also thanked the Indian government ''for supplying emergency consignments of liquid oxygen from east Indian ports, even by using Indian naval ships,'' the ministry said.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, 40 tonnes of oxygen arrived in Lanka from Chennai on Monday. Over a four day period between August 20 and August 23, India has sent 180 tonnes of oxygen to Lanka, it tweeted.

The discussion between Peiris and Baglay also centred on enhancing religious tourism.

''Foreign Minister Peiris also appreciated the offer of USD 15 million by the Government of India to preserve and promote Buddhist cultural sites in Sri Lanka and expressed interest in early implementation of the offer,'' the statement said.

Both sides also discussed the possibility of the early convening of the Indo-Lanka Joint Commission, which was last convened in 2016. It was agreed that the six Working Groups under the Joint Commission, covering specific subject areas under education, science and technology, tourism, trade and investment, fisheries and the power sector, should meet at the earliest possible opportunity.

Matters relating to fisheries were also discussed and both sides agreed to search for a meaningful, pragmatic solution to the issues. Indian assistance to develop fisheries harbours in Lanka was greatly appreciated.

The discussion also focused on the setting up of pharmaceutical manufacturing plants by India in Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021