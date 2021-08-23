Left Menu

CCI approves internal corporate reorganization of Daimler AG group of cos

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 20:09 IST
CCI approves internal corporate reorganization of Daimler AG group of cos
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday gave its approval for an internal corporate reorganization of the Daimler AG group of companies.

The approval was sought under the green channel route, an automatic approval system whereby a combination is deemed to have been approved by the regulator upon receiving the filing of the notice for the combination by the parties concerned.

Parties to the combination are Daimler AG and Daimler Trucks AG (DTAG), as per a combination notice filed with the regulator.

The proposed transaction is an internal corporate reorganization, relating to separating DTAG, which operates the Daimler Group's trucks and buses business, from the Daimler Group, to establish two independent companies.

Pursuant to the transaction, the trucks and buses business will be spun-off to become a publicly traded company, where Dailmer AG will hold a minority shareholding and the majority share capital will be publicly listed, as per the notice.

''Commission received green channel filing from Daimler AG, relating to an internal corporate reorganization of the Daimler AG group of companies and is deemed approved,'' the regulator said in a tweet.

The filing said there are no horizontal overlaps, vertical relationships or complementary activities between the businesses of the parties in India as they currently belong to one corporate group and therefore the proposed transaction is unlikely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition in any relevant market in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021