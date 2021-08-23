Balrampur Chini buys back 6.76 lakh shares

Sugar firm Balrampur Chini on Monday bought back 6.76 lakh shares from eligible shareholders for an amount of about Rs 24.10 crore.

The company purchased back the shares at an average price of Rs 356.34 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Total 6,76,412 shares were bought back on Monday, it added.

Balrampur Chini is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India. It has ten sugar factories in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)