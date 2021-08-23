Left Menu

Railways to monetise assets worth Rs 1.52 lakh cr by FY'25

Railways will monetise assets, including certain stations, tracks, passenger trains and Konkan Railway, worth over Rs 1.52 lakh crore over four years till FY25. Key rail assets identified for monetisation during FY22-25 include 400 railway stations, 90 passenger trains, 1 route of 1,400km railway track, 741 km of Konkan Railway, 15 railway stadiums and selected railway colonies, 265 railway owned goods-sheds, and 4 hill railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 20:16 IST
Railways will monetise assets, including certain stations, tracks, passenger trains and Konkan Railway, worth over Rs 1.52 lakh crore over four years till FY25. As per the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) drawn up by Niti Aayog and released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, railways in the second highest contributing sector at 26 per cent, after roads at 27 per cent. Key rail assets identified for monetisation during FY22-25 include 400 railway stations, 90 passenger trains, 1 route of 1,400km railway track, 741 km of Konkan Railway, 15 railway stadiums and selected railway colonies, 265 railway owned goods-sheds, and 4 hill railways. ''The Indicative Monetisation Value is estimated at Rs 1,52,496 crore over the NMP period FY2022-25,'' the NMP document said. Of this, Rs 17,810 crore would be monetised this fiscal, Rs 57,222 crore in the next financial year (2022-23), Rs 44,907 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 32,557 crore in 2024-25.

