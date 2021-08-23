Left Menu

New flight carrying at-risk Afghans arriving to U.S. later on Monday - official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:20 IST
New flight carrying at-risk Afghans arriving to U.S. later on Monday - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A new flight carrying evacuated at-risk Afghans will be arriving to the United States later on Monday from Ramstein air base in Germany, a senior State Department official said, and added that the pace of flights from transit hubs temporarily housing those evacuated from Kabul will ramp up.

Speaking in a briefing with reporters, the official also dismissed reports that only Americans were able to get through to the Kabul airport and that others were blocked. The official also added that Washington would continue its effort to bring out anyone in at-risk categories in Afghanistan regardless of the deadline for the U.S. withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021