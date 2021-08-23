New flight carrying at-risk Afghans arriving to U.S. later on Monday - official
A new flight carrying evacuated at-risk Afghans will be arriving to the United States later on Monday from Ramstein air base in Germany, a senior State Department official said, and added that the pace of flights from transit hubs temporarily housing those evacuated from Kabul will ramp up.
Speaking in a briefing with reporters, the official also dismissed reports that only Americans were able to get through to the Kabul airport and that others were blocked. The official also added that Washington would continue its effort to bring out anyone in at-risk categories in Afghanistan regardless of the deadline for the U.S. withdrawal.
