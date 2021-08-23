Left Menu

Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer rises after FDA approves vaccine

Stocks were solidly higher Monday, led by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and health care companies.Energy stocks rose as the price of crude oil recovered some of the ground it has lost in recent days. BioNTech, a German drug manufacturer which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, rose nearly 10 per cent on the news.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:04 IST
Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer rises after FDA approves vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Stocks were solidly higher Monday, led by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and health care companies.

Energy stocks rose as the price of crude oil recovered some of the ground it has lost in recent days. Crude oil prices were up 5.5 per cent.

The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent as of 11:50 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its first weekly loss since July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.4 per cent. Pfizer rose 3 per cent after the Food & Drug Administration gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorisation since December, but the full approval could convince some reluctant Americans to now get their shot and will likely give local authorities the legal backing to impose mandates. BioNTech, a German drug manufacturer which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, rose nearly 10 per cent on the news. Moderna, which developed a similar vaccine that uses the same technology, jumped 6 per cent.

The market remains in a summer slowdown, with late August being historically one of the slowest times for trading with the exception of the Christmas holiday season. Markets are expected to pick up in volume and volatility after the Labor Day weekend. Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation. Last week, minutes from the most recent Fed meeting showed that policymakers had discussed reducing the central bank's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures implemented during the pandemic. They stopped short of setting a firm timeline. In economic news, sales of previously occupied homes rose at a faster-than-expected pace of 5.99 million last month, more than the 5.82 million economists were expecting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021