17 wagons of goods train derail in UP

Seventeen wagons of a goods train carrying iron and steel sheets derailed on the New Bhadan-New Ekdil section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor in UP on Monday, affecting the movement of freight trains. The incident happened at around 6 pm and a joint probe will be conducted by the Railways and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), officials said. An Official said the consignment load was going from Haryana's Hisar to East Coast Railway in Odisha. The official further said only the DFC track is obstructed.

''All passenger and freight train railway movement on the Delhi-Kolkata route is normal,'' he said.

He further said that it may take 24 hours for the restoration of services on the freight corridor.

When asked about the reason for derailment, he said, ''We cannot ascertain the reason as of now. Track parameter was normal and there was no defect in the wagons. We will have to check what actually happened.'' This is the first instance of a major accident on the freight corridor. The restoration process has started with relief trains from Kanpur and Agra reaching the site shortly.

The accident spot is about 197 km from Khurja and about 131 km from New Bhaupur.

