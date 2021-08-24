Left Menu

Auditor probing Mexico City Metro rail collapse delays report

The external auditor in June released preliminary findings showing that a structural fault caused the accident, and was reportedly due to present its follow-up report on Aug. 23. DNV in a statement called its current work "the most complex phase of the collapse analysis" and said it was adding two weeks to the schedule based on its progress and results obtained so far.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 03:50 IST
Auditor probing Mexico City Metro rail collapse delays report

Norwegian firm DNV has requested a two-week extension to complete its next report on the causes of the collapse in May of a Mexico City metro rail line that killed 26 people, city and company officials said on Monday. The external auditor in June released preliminary findings showing that a structural fault caused the accident, and was reportedly due to present its follow-up report on Aug. 23.

DNV in a statement called its current work "the most complex phase of the collapse analysis" and said it was adding two weeks to the schedule based on its progress and results obtained so far. DNV added that another group of international experts would be needed for "internal reviews."

Mexico City's civil protection agency (SGIRPC) said it had received a request for an extension from DNV that outlined "the need to add two weeks to the delivery date" for the second phase of its analysis. The collapse, Mexico's biggest train accident in years, put pressure on close allies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, Latin America's richest man, who heads the construction company responsible for building the part of line that collapsed.

DNV's initial report found "six deficiencies in the construction process" that helped bring about the accident on May 3, and noted inadequate bolts and deformed structural supports. Slim's company, Grupo Carso, said at the time it would wait to comment until a final report was published. The company will repair the line at no cost to the government so that it can re-open in a year, Lopez Obrador said in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021