Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - 24

- The UK has ordered a further 35 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in the second half of next year as the government prepares to counter possible future mutations of the coronavirus. - Boeing will become an investor in Richard Branson's satellite launch company Virgin Orbit when it goes public in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values it at more than $3 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 07:10 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Biden urges vaccine mandates for workers after BioNTech/Pfizer jab approved https://on.ft.com/3khnEay - UK orders 35 mln more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs for next year https://on.ft.com/3kc8QcY

- Virgin Orbit brings Boeing on board for $3.2 bln SPAC deal https://on.ft.com/3msHaTW Overview

- Joe Biden urged employers to require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the BioNTech/Pfizer jab. - The UK has ordered a further 35 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in the second half of next year as the government prepares to counter possible future mutations of the coronavirus.

- Boeing will become an investor in Richard Branson's satellite launch company Virgin Orbit when it goes public in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values it at more than $3 billion. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021