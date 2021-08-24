PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Biden urges vaccine mandates for workers after BioNTech/Pfizer jab approved https://on.ft.com/3khnEay - UK orders 35 mln more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs for next year https://on.ft.com/3kc8QcY

Advertisement

- Virgin Orbit brings Boeing on board for $3.2 bln SPAC deal https://on.ft.com/3msHaTW Overview

- Joe Biden urged employers to require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the BioNTech/Pfizer jab. - The UK has ordered a further 35 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in the second half of next year as the government prepares to counter possible future mutations of the coronavirus.

- Boeing will become an investor in Richard Branson's satellite launch company Virgin Orbit when it goes public in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values it at more than $3 billion. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)