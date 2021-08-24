Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest one- day fall since May, which spurred a 5% rally in oil prices on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 08:02 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest one- day fall since May, which spurred a 5% rally in oil prices on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2%, with Japan and South Korean indexes jumping more than 1%. Australia shares were up 0.2% and Taiwan stocks rose 0.7%.

Chinese markets also edged up 0.2%, with technology stocks extending their recovery after enduring a pummelling in recent weeks on regulatory worries. Wall Street's strength underpinned sentient in Asia. The Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, in a move that could accelerate inoculations in the United States.

Analysts at ANZ pointed to growing expectations that decelerating global business activity will act as a restraint on central bank intentions to start dialling back monetary stimulus in the near term. Global markets took a beating last week on worries the Fed is edging closer to tapering its stimulus. Asia's main index tumbled 4.8% last week, and MSCI's Asia Pacific index ex-Japan index is still down 2.9% so far this month.

The improved sentiment overnight drove the dollar down more than 1% against its Australian and Canadian counterparts as well as the Norwegian crown and Swedish crown. "A positive risk backdrop has pushed flows out of the dollar," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, adding that positive analyst commentary around oil and cyclical stocks had also helped the broad mood.

The dollar was up 0.04% against the yen to 109.72. The single currency was flat at $1.1738, having lost 1.11% in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up slightly at 93.041. Last week, the dollar index hit a nine-month high on bets the Fed would start shifting away from its accommodative monetary policy, but that view began to change on Friday when Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he might reconsider his hawkish stance if the virus harms the economy.

Now, investors are less confident Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole this week will indicate a timeline for winding down the Fed's bond-buying program. Data overnight showed strong albeit slowing services and manufacturing activity in Europe while business activity growth in the United States slowed for a third straight month as the spread of the Delta virus variant took a toll.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up at 1.2567% compared with its U.S. close of 1.255% on Monday. In commodities markets, Brent crude oil futures edged up 0.9% to $69.45 a barrel after putting on more than 5% on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude following seven sessions of declines.

Gold prices fell slightly but hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021