India’s envoy Sandhu discusses business ties with US Commerce Secretary Raimondo
- Country:
- United States
India’s US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu has met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo here and underscored the importance of bilateral commercial relationship and their commitment to growing business ties in support of the broader strategic relationship.
Sandhu and Raimondo held a meeting on Monday and discussed the US-India commercial relationship, according to a statement issued by the US Department of Commerce.
“During their meeting, Secretary Raimondo and Ambassador Sandhu underscored the importance of this commercial relationship and their commitment to growing business ties in support of the broader strategic relationship,” it said.
They also discussed scheduling the US-India CEO Forum and US-India Commercial Dialogue and the rescheduling of the US-India High Technology Cooperation Group meeting, it said.
Sandhu and Raimondo also discussed US-India technology collaboration and improving digital economy policies to strengthen that collaboration, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raimondo
- Taranjit Singh
- Sandhu
- Commerce
- Gina Raimondo
- US Department
- India
- Forum
ALSO READ
Higher demand for packaging boards from e-commerce, specialty papers to drive growth for JK Paper
Conflict in South China Sea will have 'serious global consequences' for security, commerce: US
Govt sends 183 notices to e-commerce firms in last one year for violating country of origin provisions
Govt will develop e-commerce platform for products made by women SHGs in villages: PM
MyGlamm acquires BabyChakra, to invest Rs 100 cr in mom-baby content-to-commerce platform