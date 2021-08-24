'Pray from Home with Cycle' on this Ganesh Chaturthi with Sampoorna Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Kit

Pray the Vedic Way in the safety of your homes Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Cycle Pure Agarbathi, from the world’s largest manufacturer of agarbathi N Ranga Rao & Sons. (NRRS) brings the Sampoorna Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Kit ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year. The Puja Kit has been specially created for a safe and convenient puja experience for devotees. The brand urges everyone to celebrate the occasion within the safety of their homes with this complete kit.

The eco-friendly kit consists of the best quality products along with a step-by-step instructional CD to guide the users while performing puja rituals in the conventional way. It includes Haridra (turmeric), Kumkuma, Puja Akshataa, Puja Bell, Peetha for Bell, Yagnopavita (for Ganesh), Vastra (for Ganesh), Agarbathi, Deepam, PugiPhala, Karpoora, Kapoora Holder for Aarti, Cup Sambrani, Cup Sambrani&Agarbathi Holder, Bhasmam, Gopi Mrutika, Chandanam Tablets, Kankana, Rangoli powder, Rangoli Stencil, Thorana, Booklet, Earthen Ganesh Idol and an Instructional Audio CD.

The kit caters to the puja needs of all consumers celebrating this auspicious festival, be it those staying away from home, working or stay-at-home mothers, homemakers or a newly married couple celebrating it for the first time.

Speaking about the product, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, “At Cycle Pure, we help our customers connect with their roots and ensure that our age-old family traditions and rituals are sustained and perpetuated. We have designed the SampoornaGanesha Chaturthi Puja Kit with utmost care as per our Vedic scriptures. This kit helps devotees of all age groups to perform the puja conveniently with simple step-by-step instructions in the safety of their homes.” He adds, “We wish everyone a very prosperous and happy Ganesha Chaturthi and pray that Lord Ganesha bestows us with health, wealth and happiness.” The Sampoorna Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Kit is available in two price variants Rs. 1200/- and Rs. 500/-. The brand has extended its home worship segment to various Indian festivals and ceremonies. The products are available in the market as well as on the website www.cycle.in.

About NRRS The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi, which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm ‘NR Foundation.’ NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

