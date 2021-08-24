Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70%-80% vaccination levels, the government's pandemic modeling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* French health authorities said the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 and those treated in intensive care units stood at the highest levels in more than two months. * Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealand recorded its highest increase in COVID-19 cases since April 2020, but authorities said the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority of the cases were still centered in Auckland where the recent outbreak started.

* Indonesia will start reopening restaurants, malls, and places of worship in some areas including the capital Jakarta, as new cases have fallen sharply from their peak and vaccinations rise. AMERICAS

* New York City will require public school teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, part of a push to get more residents inoculated and slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. * U.S. energy companies are moving to require that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations as infection rates rise across the United States and health surveys show that energy workers remain among those most reluctant to get inoculations.

* The Canadian province of British Columbia will require patrons of non-essential businesses such as restaurants and movie theatres to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Sept. 13, the government said. * The Pentagon is preparing to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

* Ahead of next month's Canadian federal elections, most of the contenders doing the rounds will be vaccinated - but not all of them. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Egypt will vaccinate all 4.5 million of its state employees in August and September as it seeks to accelerate vaccinations ahead of a likely fourth wave. * The Biden administration is working on offering vaccines to refugees from Afghanistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, prompting President Joe Biden to make a fresh pitch to vaccine skeptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

* Asia's robust economic recovery from last year's coronavirus low is losing momentum as a surge in COVID-19 cases sees shops empty again and factories close, dimming prospects for corporate profit growth after a blockbuster half year. ($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)