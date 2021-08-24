Left Menu

India brings back 78 people as part of evacuation mission from Afghanistan

Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an IAFMCC aircraft, he said on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 11:14 IST
India brings back 78 people as part of evacuation mission from Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday brought back 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and several Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Kabul to the Tajik city.

The group along with three copies of the Guru Granth Sahib was airlifted from Kabul to Dushanbe by a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Monday.

The evacuees were received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and V Muraleedharan.

''Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago,'' Puri tweeted.

An Air India flight brought back the people from Dushanbe.

''Joined Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri Ji at Delhi Airport in receiving Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji arrived from Afghanistan along with evacuees,'' Muraleedharan tweeted.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 78 people are being brought to Delhi on an Air India flight. ''Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan. AI 1956 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an @IAF_MCC aircraft,'' he said on Twitter.

