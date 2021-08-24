Left Menu

German consumers, state spending drive stronger-than-expected recovery in Q2

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-08-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 11:38 IST
German consumers, state spending drive stronger-than-expected recovery in Q2
  • Country:
  • Germany

Private consumption and state spending drove a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in Germany in the second quarter following an easing of COVID-19 curbs, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, in a revision to an earlier estimate.

Gross domestic product grew by 1.6% on the quarter from April to June adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar effects, the office said, slightly up from its previous estimate of 1.5% GDP growth.

Also Read: Germany's flood recovery fund to be worth 20-30 bln euros - Laschet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021