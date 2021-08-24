German consumers, state spending drive stronger-than-expected recovery in Q2

Private consumption and state spending drove a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in Germany in the second quarter following an easing of COVID-19 curbs, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, in a revision to an earlier estimate.

Gross domestic product grew by 1.6% on the quarter from April to June adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar effects, the office said, slightly up from its previous estimate of 1.5% GDP growth.

Also Read: Germany's flood recovery fund to be worth 20-30 bln euros - Laschet

