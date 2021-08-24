Left Menu

Syook raises USD 1 million in a Series A round

We are also growing outside India, especially in the Middle East and South-East Asia, Syook Co-Founder and CEO Arjun Nagarajan said.We are supporting startups that have an application in the Oil and Gas sector. This has a lot of applications both in the upstream and downstream of the energy sector. Startup Team at ONGC said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 11:41 IST
Syook raises USD 1 million in a Series A round
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based enterprise tech startup Syook on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1 million from Inflection point ventures and ONGC in a Series A round.

After establishing an initial product market fit with some leading customers, the company is seeing strong traction outside of India, the company said.

Funds raised in this round will be used to pursue growth in the international markets especially in the middle east and southeast Asia, it said in a release adding that a significant part of the funds will also be used to enhance and scale up the engineering team.

Syook helps large enterprise companies with their digital transformation journey in operations across the supply chain using their modular, no-code-IOT platform.

The company works with giants like Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, FIAT and the Tata group as some of its customers.

''We have seen 2X growth in the revenues of the entire last financial year into our order book in just the first 3 months of this FY. We are also growing outside India, especially in the Middle East and South-East Asia,'' Syook Co-Founder and CEO Arjun Nagarajan said.

“We are supporting startups that have an application in the Oil and Gas sector. We are really happy with the safety, productivity and compliance gains that Syook provides at customer locations. This has a lot of applications both in the upstream and downstream of the energy sector.” Startup Team at ONGC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021