Chemplast Sanmar makes tepid debut on bourses

Shares of Specialty chemicals maker Chemplast Sanmar on Tuesday made a tepid debut on bourses, with its shares getting listed at a discount of up to 3 per cent compared to its issue price.

On BSE, the scrip opened 2.95 per cent down at Rs 525 compared to the issue price.

Advertisement

In the morning trade, the scrip hit a high of Rs 550 and a low of Rs 510.

However, on NSE, the shares were listed on a positive note at Rs 550, 1.66 per cent above the issue price.

It touched a low of Rs 510 and a high of Rs 550 during the morning trade.

Earlier this month, the company's initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 8,66,38,140 shares against 3,99,52,829 shares on offer, as per data available with the exchanges.

The initial public offer aggregating up to Rs 3,850 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 2,550 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)