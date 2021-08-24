Left Menu

Chemplast Sanmar makes tepid debut on bourses

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 12:00 IST
Chemplast Sanmar makes tepid debut on bourses
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Specialty chemicals maker Chemplast Sanmar on Tuesday made a tepid debut on bourses, with its shares getting listed at a discount of up to 3 per cent compared to its issue price.

On BSE, the scrip opened 2.95 per cent down at Rs 525 compared to the issue price.

In the morning trade, the scrip hit a high of Rs 550 and a low of Rs 510.

However, on NSE, the shares were listed on a positive note at Rs 550, 1.66 per cent above the issue price.

It touched a low of Rs 510 and a high of Rs 550 during the morning trade.

Earlier this month, the company's initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 8,66,38,140 shares against 3,99,52,829 shares on offer, as per data available with the exchanges.

The initial public offer aggregating up to Rs 3,850 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 2,550 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021