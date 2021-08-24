Aptus Value Housing Finance India makes weak debut on bourses; lists at 6 pc discount

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India on Tuesday made a tepid beginning on exchanges with its shares listing at over 6 per cent discount compared with the issue price.

The issue price was Rs 353.

Advertisement

On BSE, the shares opened at Rs 329.95 which was 6.52 per cent below the issue price.

In morning trade, the scrip hit a high of Rs 348.8 and a low of Rs 329.95, which was also its opening price.

On NSE, the scrip got listed at Rs 333, a discount of 5.66 per cent in comparison to the issue price. This was also the lowest value the scrip had hit during morning trade.

It had hit a high of Rs 348.75.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aptus Value Housing Finance India received 17.20 times subscription on the closing day of the offer.

The Rs 2,780-crore IPO received bids for 94,82,42,442 shares against 5,51,28,500 shares on offer, according to exchanges data.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company's tier-1 capital requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)