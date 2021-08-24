Timex Launches its Bluetooth Calling Enabled Smartwatch - TIMEX FIT 2.0

Priced at INR 5,995/-, this upgraded smartwatch comes with SPO2, heart rate and blood pressure tracking in addition to the Bluetooth calling feature.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex Group India Ltd., one of the largest watchmakers in the world, recently announced the launch of their newest Bluetooth calling enabled smartwatch - TIMEX FIT 2.0. Packed with exciting features like Bluetooth calling, SPO2 monitor, heart rate monitor and more, this smartwatch lets one monitor the vitals and stay in touch, on the go. With multiple watch faces and available in in 3 different colors - blue, grey and black, TIMEX FIT 2.0 is a classy addition to any look.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Juneja, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Timex Group said, ''TIMEX Fit 2.0 is a step-up to provide all that today's consumer requires, right where they need it - on their wrists. With a round dial design, this watch blends in effortlessly with the classic, traditional look but with the features of a smartwatch. It's stylish, contemporary, and packed with exciting smart features especially the Bluetooth calling. We are very excited about introducing this product.'' TIMEX FIT 2.0's features include blood pressure tracking and sleep tracking. Not only this, it also lets one control music and camera remotely. It features 7 sports modes and a superior 7-day battery life.

About Timex Group: Timex Group designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Ted Baker, Missoni and Furla.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600580/Timex__Launches_FIT.jpg

