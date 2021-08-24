Left Menu

RBNZ considered a 50 bps rate hike - assistant governor

Hawkesby, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, also said policymakers considered a 50 basis point hike. "A 50 basis point move was definitely on the table in terms of the options that we actively considered," he said. The RBNZ left rates on hold at a record-low 0.25% last week, but flagged tightening before the year's end.

