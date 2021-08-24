Left Menu

Australia evacuated more than 1,600 from Kabul

Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that Australia has helped evacuate more than 1,600 people from the Kabul airport in 17 flights since last Wednesday.We have achieved this by working very closely with the United States and the United Kingdom, among other nations, Andrews told Parliament on Tuesday.The evacuated people include Australian citizens, Afghan nationals who had worked for the Australian government during the 20-year conflict and other countries nationals.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:04 IST
Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that Australia has helped evacuate more than 1,600 people from the Kabul airport in 17 flights since last Wednesday.

“We have achieved this by working very closely with the United States and the United Kingdom, among other nations,” Andrews told Parliament on Tuesday.

The evacuated people include Australian citizens, Afghan nationals who had worked for the Australian government during the 20-year conflict and other countries' nationals. The Australian government has not said how many people it planned to evacuate from Afghanistan.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier said Australian and New Zealand officials had evacuated more than 650 people from the airport over Monday night.

Morrison said that five flights had left the airport in the busiest day of Australian involvement in evacuations since the Taliban took control of the country. One of the flights was a New Zealand military aircraft.

Morrison told Nine Network television that the evacuated people included Australians, New Zealanders and Afghans.

