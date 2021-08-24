Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: MLA's son among 3 killed in road accident

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a tweet expressed grief over the demise of the MLAs son and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

The son of a Congress MLA and two other persons were killed when their car collided with a bus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, all employees of the state's electricity department, were posted in Bango town of the district and were returning after some work in Binjhra village, they said.

The accident took place at around 12.45 am near Tanakhar village on NH-130 under the Katghora police station area, around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, Korba's Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore said.

The car collided head-on with a private passenger bus coming from the opposite direction. All the three-car occupants died on the spot, he said.

The collision was so severe that police had to use a gas-cutter to open the car for extricating the bodies, the official said. The deceased were identified as assistant engineer Pravin Kumar Dhruv (32), junior engineer Kushal Kumar Kanwar (32), and helper Shankar Singh Porte (28) of the electricity department, the official said.

Pravin Kumar Dhruv was the son of Krishna Kumar Dhruv, the Congress MLA from Marwahi.

After being alerted, senior police officials rushed to the spot. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a tweet expressed grief over the demise of the MLA's son and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

