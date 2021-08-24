Left Menu

Tata Consumer Products launches Himalayan Water in UK market   

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:34 IST
Tata Consumer Products launches Himalayan Water in UK market   
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday said it has extended its water portfolio to the UK market with the launch of its premium natural mineral water brand Himalayan Water.

This is the first water brand to be launched by TCPL in the UK, said a statement from the Tata Group FMCG firm.

Initially, Himalayan Water will be available online only and distribution will be expanded gradually, it added.

''The UK launch is in line with the company’s strategy to cross leverage its brands across markets and maximize brand potential,'' the company said.

Himalayan Water in the UK is carbon negative and water positive and uses fully recyclable packaging, said TCPL adding its bottling facility in the Shivalik Range in the Himalayan mountains uses 100 per cent renewable energy.

Commenting on the development, TCPL Managing Director and CEO Sunil D’Souza said Himalayan Water is a brand with significant potential.

''The brand is well known in India and launching it in the UK will help us cross-leverage and augment our beverage portfolio in one of our key international markets,” it added.

TCPL, (earlier Tata Global Beverages Ltd) was renamed after merger of the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals, with an ambition to become a leading FMCG player.

The company, which owns Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Himalayan Water and emerging brands like Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Tata Gluco Plus and Tata Water Plus, is present in over 40 countries across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021