Tata Consumer Products launches Himalayan Water in UK market   

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday said it has extended its water portfolio to the UK market with the launch of its premium natural mineral water brand Himalayan Water.

This is the first water brand to be launched by TCPL in the UK, said a statement from the Tata Group FMCG firm.

Initially, Himalayan Water will be available online only and distribution will be expanded gradually, it added.

''The UK launch is in line with the company’s strategy to cross leverage its brands across markets and maximize brand potential,'' the company said.

Himalayan Water in the UK is carbon negative and water positive and uses fully recyclable packaging, said TCPL adding its bottling facility in the Shivalik Range in the Himalayan mountains uses 100 per cent renewable energy.

Commenting on the development, TCPL Managing Director and CEO Sunil D’Souza said Himalayan Water is a brand with significant potential.

''The brand is well known in India and launching it in the UK will help us cross-leverage and augment our beverage portfolio in one of our key international markets,” it added.

TCPL, (earlier Tata Global Beverages Ltd) was renamed after merger of the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals, with an ambition to become a leading FMCG player.

The company, which owns Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Himalayan Water and emerging brands like Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Tata Gluco Plus and Tata Water Plus, is present in over 40 countries across the world.

