HK stocks rise the most in 3 weeks as bargain hunters snap up tech shares
** E-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group, which on Monday fell to its lowest level since its Hong Kong debut, bounced 9.5%. ** Food-delivery company Meituan surged 13.5%, the biggest daily gainer in the Hang Seng Index.
Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday by their most in three weeks, as investors snapped up tech and healthcare stocks following a recent sell-off, but some market participants cautioned the rebound was likely to be short-lived. ** The Hang Seng index rose 2.5% to 25,727.92, while the China Enterprises Index gained 3.2% to 9,098.68.
** The Hang Seng TECH Index surged 7.1%, rebounding from the recent sell-off triggered by deepening fears over Beijing's regulatory tightening. The index is still down about 40% from its February peak. ** "It's mainly a rebound from last week's sell-off, with some help from JD.com's earnings," said Alex Wong, director of asset management at Ample Capital.
** "But there might not be much room for imagination in the future, as the regulatory environment for Chinese tech companies is already different." ** E-commerce giant JD.Com jumped 14.9% after its earnings results beat analysts' expectations and the company added record new users in the second quarter.
** Tencent Holdings surged 8.8%, rising for the third day in a row, after the social-media giant bought back shares worth HK$100.0 million ($12.84 million) on Aug. 23, its third consecutive day of share buybacks. ** E-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group, which on Monday fell to its lowest level since its Hong Kong debut, bounced 9.5%.
** Food-delivery company Meituan surged 13.5%, the biggest daily gainer in the Hang Seng Index. ** The Hang Seng Healthcare index, also a target of recent sell-offs, rose 4.8%. Healthcare companies Wuxi Biologics and Alibaba Health Information Technology surged 7.7% and 6.4%, respectively.
** Wuxi Biologics said its net profit jumped 163% to 1.77 billion yuan ($273.1 million), while revenue surged 126.7% to 4.41 billion yuan. ($1 = 7.7893 Hong Kong dollars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Hong Kong
- Chinese
- Alibaba Group
- Meituan
- Healthcare
- Hang Seng
- JD.com
- 25
ALSO READ
COVID-19 forced healthcare organizations to make technology upgrades: Study
ARTIST For Her and Nanjangud MLA show the way of delivering healthcare at doorstep
Max Healthcare posts Q1 net profit of Rs 146.92 cr
HGS to divest healthcare services business to BPEA
ARTIST For Her and Nanjangud MLA show the way of delivering healthcare at doorstep