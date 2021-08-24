Left Menu

Go First partners Cordelia Cruises to launch flight-cruise combo programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:21 IST
Domestic carrier Go First, formerly known as GoAir, on Tuesday said it has partnered with the country's premium cruise liner Cordelia Cruises to launch a flight and cruise combo programme 'Fly Cruise'.

The programme will allow travellers' flexibility in terms of cancellations and rescheduling in these uncertain times of COVID-19, Go First said in a statement.

Under the arrangement, Cordelia Cruises will provide an additional 5 per cent discount to the airline's customer on cruise bookings over and above their existing offers such as kids sail free, room upgrade, onboard credits, and 'book now pay later', it said.

Go First said travellers can book its flight and fly from anywhere in India to aboard the cruise at either Mumbai, Goa, Kochi or Chennai.

The programme is a one-stop solution and allows agents and customers to book flights along with the cruise, it added.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said, ''We believe the partnership offers a unique product that will revolutionise the way people in India plan their holidays.'' Khona added that Fly Cruise is the platform for travellers across the country to plan their holidays and enjoy flexibility and convenience with free cancellations and rescheduling for flights and cruise holidays. ''We are confident that it will greatly help the industry recover from the pandemic.'' Vijay Kesavan, director (sales and marketing) of Cordelia Cruises, said: ''Collaboration is key and we, at Cordelia Cruises, are thoroughly optimistic about our partnership with Go First.'' Kesavan added that by joining hands with Go First, ''we are bringing yet another unique and valuable offering to all those who will sail with us''.

