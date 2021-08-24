Left Menu

Lupin launches pressurised metered dose inhaler in UK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:42 IST
Lupin launches pressurised metered dose inhaler in UK
Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said its UK-based arm has launched its Luforbec 100/6 dose pressurised metered dose inhaler used for the treatment of adult asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in the UK market.

Lupin Healthcare (UK) Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has launched Luforbec (beclometasone/formoterol) 100/6 dose pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI) in the UK, following the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval earlier this year, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Lupin is approved to manufacture Luforbec at its sites in Pithampur in India and Coral Springs in the US, it added.

Luforbec is indicated for the treatment of adult asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the filing said.

Shares of Lupin Ltd on Tuesday closed at Rs 940.90 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.75 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

