The 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony is set to start in Tokyo, as Japan struggles with its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases, and an overwhelmed medical system. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* France's Haute Autorite de Sante health watchdog said it recommended a vaccine booster shot for those aged 65 and over and for those with existing medical conditions that could put them at serious harm from COVID-19. * Greece said it would end free testing for unvaccinated people to boost inoculation rates and head off any renewed spike in Delta variant infections of the coronavirus.

* Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Cuba will supply large quantities of its home-grown vaccine, Abdala, to Vietnam and also transfer the production technology to the Southeast Asian country by the end of the year, the Vietnamese health ministry said. * Booster shots should become available in China after the country vaccinates more people to provide broader protection against the disease, a senior executive at a Sinopharm unit responsible for developing COVID-19 vaccines told state media.

* Pakistan received $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund under a Special Drawing Rights program to support low-income countries hit by the coronavirus, its central bank said. AMERICAS

* Hawaii Governor David Ige urged residents and visitors to restrict travel to the U.S. state to essential business activities amid a surge in cases of COVID-19 in the islands. * U.S. energy companies are moving to require that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations as infection rates rise across the United States and health surveys show that energy workers remain among those most reluctant to get inoculations.

* The Pentagon is preparing to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Egypt will vaccinate all 4.5 million of its state employees in August and September as it seeks to accelerate vaccinations ahead of a likely fourth wave. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Indian pharmaceutical firm Genova Biopharmaceuticals' mRNA-based vaccine was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, the country's drug regulator said. * Less than a month into the vaccine booster drive, Israel is seeing signs of an impact on the country's high infection and severe illness rates fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, officials and scientists say.

* People infected with the more transmissible Delta variant have a viral load 300 times higher than those with the original version of the COVID-19 virus when symptoms are first observed, a South Korea study found. * The U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, prompting President Joe Biden to make a fresh pitch to vaccine skeptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equities, bond yields, and oil rose on Tuesday as a bounce in China's tech sector, positive U.S. vaccination news, and easing worries about the U.S. tapering stimulus lifted sentiment ahead of a speech later this week by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

* The German economy grew more than expected in the second quarter as the easing of COVID-19 curbs spurred consumers to dip into record savings piled up during the winter lockdown and the state pressed on with a huge debt-financed stimulus push. ($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)