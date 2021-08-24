FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* U.S. energy companies are moving to require that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations as infection rates rise across the United States and health surveys show that energy workers remain among those most reluctant to get inoculations. * The Pentagon is preparing to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.
The 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony is set to start in Tokyo, as Japan struggles with its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases, and an overwhelmed medical system. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* France's Haute Autorite de Sante health watchdog said it recommended a vaccine booster shot for those aged 65 and over and for those with existing medical conditions that could put them at serious harm from COVID-19. * Greece said it would end free testing for unvaccinated people to boost inoculation rates and head off any renewed spike in Delta variant infections of the coronavirus.
* Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Cuba will supply large quantities of its home-grown vaccine, Abdala, to Vietnam and also transfer the production technology to the Southeast Asian country by the end of the year, the Vietnamese health ministry said. * Booster shots should become available in China after the country vaccinates more people to provide broader protection against the disease, a senior executive at a Sinopharm unit responsible for developing COVID-19 vaccines told state media.
* Pakistan received $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund under a Special Drawing Rights program to support low-income countries hit by the coronavirus, its central bank said. AMERICAS
* Hawaii Governor David Ige urged residents and visitors to restrict travel to the U.S. state to essential business activities amid a surge in cases of COVID-19 in the islands.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Egypt will vaccinate all 4.5 million of its state employees in August and September as it seeks to accelerate vaccinations ahead of a likely fourth wave. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Indian pharmaceutical firm Genova Biopharmaceuticals' mRNA-based vaccine was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, the country's drug regulator said. * Less than a month into the vaccine booster drive, Israel is seeing signs of an impact on the country's high infection and severe illness rates fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, officials and scientists say.
* People infected with the more transmissible Delta variant have a viral load 300 times higher than those with the original version of the COVID-19 virus when symptoms are first observed, a South Korea study found. * The U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, prompting President Joe Biden to make a fresh pitch to vaccine skeptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equities, bond yields, and oil rose on Tuesday as a bounce in China's tech sector, positive U.S. vaccination news, and easing worries about the U.S. tapering stimulus lifted sentiment ahead of a speech later this week by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
* The German economy grew more than expected in the second quarter as the easing of COVID-19 curbs spurred consumers to dip into record savings piled up during the winter lockdown and the state pressed on with a huge debt-financed stimulus push. ($1 = 0.8532 euros)
