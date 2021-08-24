Breathe Well-being raises USD 5.5 mn in Series A round led by Accel

Digital Therapeutics company Breathe Well-being, which helps people prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 diabetes, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5.5 million (around Rs 40 crore) in Series A round led by Accel.

The round saw participation from investors like General Catalyst, Scott Shleifer, Global MD, and Tiger Global, Breathe Well-being said in a statement.

The company will invest the current fundraise to scale up the tech platform and team expansion, it added.

''Our mission is to help 1 million Indians reverse Type 2 Diabetes by 2025. We are focusing on enhancing patient experience by scaling our technology platform, strengthening medical and coaching academy, community protocols, and game design,'' Breathe Well-being Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rohan Verma said.

This fundraise will also help the company ramp up its hiring and marketing efforts, he added.

On the development, Accel Vice President Radhika Ananth said, ''This investment feels as much personal as professional since Rohan's pitch struck an immediate chord as diabetes reversal is a topic close to my heart''. PTI AKT SHW SHW

