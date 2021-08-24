RapiPay appoints Nipun Jain as CEO
RapiPay, a technology-based payment service provider on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nipun Jain as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.
Jain has three decades of experience in the banking sector. Prior to joining the company, he has worked with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.
The leadership rejigs at RapiPay is with an objective to gain a foothold in the Neobanking domain and thus expand the company's business further, the company said in a statement.
RapiPay is working on expanding its footprint in the rural areas and Tier-II cities to foray into newer businesses such as digital lending, POS, Digital Cards, Investments, Insurance, and other financial services, it said.
