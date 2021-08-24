Left Menu

RapiPay appoints Nipun Jain as CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:21 IST
RapiPay appoints Nipun Jain as CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: RapiPay.com
  • Country:
  • India

RapiPay, a technology-based payment service provider on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nipun Jain as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

Jain has three decades of experience in the banking sector. Prior to joining the company, he has worked with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.

The leadership rejigs at RapiPay is with an objective to gain a foothold in the Neobanking domain and thus expand the company's business further, the company said in a statement.

RapiPay is working on expanding its footprint in the rural areas and Tier-II cities to foray into newer businesses such as digital lending, POS, Digital Cards, Investments, Insurance, and other financial services, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021