Left Menu

Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid

The Vatican said the sums were initial contributions and would be administered through its embassies in the countries. Much of the charity money at the pope's personal disposal comes from Peter's Pence, a fund to which Catholics can contribute for general or specific causes.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:33 IST
Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid
  • Country:
  • Vatican

Pope Francis has sent more than 350,000 euros ($411,000) in charity funds at his personal disposal to help with emergency relief in Haiti, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, the Vatican said on Tuesday. A statement said 200,000 euros was going to Haiti to help in the aftermath of the Aug. 14 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people.

About $70,000 was sent to Bangladesh for continuing recovery assistance from Cyclone Yaas, which left tens of thousands of people homeless last May, and about 100,000 euros to Vietnam, where food supplies have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vatican said the sums were initial contributions and would be administered through its embassies in the countries.

Much of the charity money at the pope's personal disposal comes from Peter's Pence, a fund to which Catholics can contribute for general or specific causes. The fund amounted to 50 million euros in 2020, according to a consolidated financial statement issued last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021