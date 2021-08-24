EU has evacuated Afghanistan staff apart from core team at airport - Commission

The European Union has evacuated all its staff from Afghanistan, apart from some officials still working at Kabul airport, a spokesperson for the executive European Commission said on Tuesday.

"All the staff who needed to be evacuated have been evacuated," he told journalists in Brussels. "We still have a core presence at the airport in order to manage what needs to be managed, but the staff of the EU delegation and their families have all been evacuated."

