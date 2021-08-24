Left Menu

EU has evacuated Afghanistan staff apart from core team at airport - Commission

The European Union has evacuated all its staff from Afghanistan, apart from some officials still working at Kabul airport, a spokesperson for the executive European Commission said on Tuesday.

"All the staff who needed to be evacuated have been evacuated," he told journalists in Brussels. "We still have a core presence at the airport in order to manage what needs to be managed, but the staff of the EU delegation and their families have all been evacuated."

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

