Japan to expand COVID state of emergency to eight more prefectures -NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:44 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan will expand its coronavirus state of emergency to the northern island of Hokkaido and seven other prefectures, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.
They will join 13 other prefectures, including Tokyo, currently, which are under the measures until Sept. 12, NHK said.
