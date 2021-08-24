Left Menu

Bajaj Finserv shares zoom nearly 8 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:54 IST
Bajaj Finserv shares zoom nearly 8 pc
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd increased nearly 8 per cent on Tuesday after getting approval from markets regulator Sebi for sponsoring a mutual fund.

On BSE, the scrip opened at a positive note of Rs 15,340 and jumped to its 52-week high value of Rs 16,590.15, during the day.

It finally settled at Rs 16,475.25, up 7.91 per cent over the previous close.

Following a similar trend on NSE, the scrip opened at Rs 15,367.55 and rose to Rs 16,584.8, its 52-week high value before finally closing 7.78 per cent higher at Rs 16,460.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the firm said that it has ''received an in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide their letter dated 23 August 2021, for sponsoring a mutual fund.'' Accordingly, the company would be setting up an asset management company and the trustee company, directly or indirectly, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021