Bajaj Finserv shares zoom nearly 8 pc

Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd increased nearly 8 per cent on Tuesday after getting approval from markets regulator Sebi for sponsoring a mutual fund.

On BSE, the scrip opened at a positive note of Rs 15,340 and jumped to its 52-week high value of Rs 16,590.15, during the day.

Advertisement

It finally settled at Rs 16,475.25, up 7.91 per cent over the previous close.

Following a similar trend on NSE, the scrip opened at Rs 15,367.55 and rose to Rs 16,584.8, its 52-week high value before finally closing 7.78 per cent higher at Rs 16,460.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the firm said that it has ''received an in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide their letter dated 23 August 2021, for sponsoring a mutual fund.'' Accordingly, the company would be setting up an asset management company and the trustee company, directly or indirectly, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)