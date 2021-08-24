China's Pinduoduo misses quarterly revenue expectations
Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by tough competition from larger rivals like Alibaba and JD.Com to tap into the pandemic-driven online shopping surge. Total revenue was 23.05 billion yuan ($3.56 billion)in the second quarter ended June 30. ($1 = 6.4770 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:55 IST
Total revenue was 23.05 billion yuan ($3.56 billion)in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts on average expected revenue of 26.44 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.4770 Chinese yuan renminbi)
