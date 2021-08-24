Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:01 IST
Chemplast Sanmar makes tepid debut on bourses
Shares of Specialty chemicals maker Chemplast Sanmar on Tuesday made a tepid debut on bourses, with its shares closing about 1 per cent below the issue price of Rs 541.

On BSE, the scrip was listed at a discount of 2.95 per cent at Rs 525 compared to the issue price.

During the day, the stock hit a high of Rs 550 and a low of Rs 510.3 before closing 1.12 per cent lower at Rs 534.9.

However, on NSE, the shares were listed on a positive note at Rs 550, 1.66 per cent above the issue price.

During the session, it touched a low of Rs 510 and a high of Rs 550. It ended 0.92 per cent lower at Rs 536.

Earlier this month, the company's initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 8,66,38,140 shares against 3,99,52,829 shares on offer, as per data available with the exchanges.

The initial public offer aggregating up to Rs 3,850 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 2,550 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

