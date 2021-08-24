Left Menu

Aptus Value Housing Finance India makes weak debut on exchanges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:02 IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India makes weak debut on exchanges
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India on Tuesday made a weak beginning on exchanges with its shares closing over 1 percent lower compared with the issue price.

The issue price was Rs 353.

On BSE, the shares opened at Rs 329.95 which was 6.52 percent below the issue price.

Its opening price was also the lowest value the scrip had hit during the day.

The scrip hit a high of Rs 354.6 and a low of Rs 329.95, during the trading session.

It closed the counter at Rs 346.5, declining 1.84 percent in comparison to the issue price.

On NSE, the scrip got listed at Rs 333, a discount of 5.66 percent in comparison to the issue price. This was also the lowest value the scrip had hit during the day.

It had hit a high of Rs 354.8.

The scrip finally ended at Rs 352, 0.28 percent below the issue price.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aptus Value Housing Finance India received 17.20 times subscription on the closing day of the offer.

The Rs 2,780-crore IPO received bids for 94,82,42,442 shares against 5,51,28,500 shares on offer, according to exchanges data.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized towards augmenting the company's tier-1 capital requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021