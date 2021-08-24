U.S., coalition flights evacuated 21,600 people from Kabul since Monday -White House
U.S. military and coalition flights evacuated 21,600 people from Kabul, Afghanistan in a 24-hour period since early Monday, a White House official said on Tuesday.
The official said 37 U.S. military flights carried approximately 12,700 evacuees and 57 coalition flights carried 8,900 people.
