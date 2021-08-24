U.S., coalition flights evacuated 21,600 people from Kabul since Monday -White House

U.S. military and coalition flights evacuated 21,600 people from Kabul, Afghanistan in a 24-hour period since early Monday, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The official said 37 U.S. military flights carried approximately 12,700 evacuees and 57 coalition flights carried 8,900 people.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)