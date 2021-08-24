Left Menu

Orpat eyes 30 pc market in premium fan market, introduces smart tech products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:22 IST
Orpat Group, maker of small home and kitchen appliances, aims to have a 30 per cent market share in the premium fan category by the end of the current financial year.

The group, which is also India's largest calculator manufacturer, recently launched a range of internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart fans under the money saver smart fan category, according to a statement.

The Gujarat-based company, which is also the world's largest wall clock manufacturer, recently started an initiative to bring smart technology in a range of affordable small home appliances.

''With this, Orpat Group aims to position itself as a key player in the tech-enabled home appliances segment while expanding its target user group,'' it said.

The group has set a target of achieving a 30 per cent market share in the premium fan category, the statement added Orpat Group Director Nevil Patel said: ''With rising millennial tech-savvy population, increasing climate issues, government's push for environment-friendly products and need to reduce the carbon footprint, Orpat's new series of IoT-enabled smart fans can bring much-needed energy and cost savings to the consumers.'' Fan category contributes around 30 per cent to Orpat Group's total turnover, it added.

Orpat Group is expecting a turnover of around Rs 600 crore by the end of FY22in the fan category.

''The IoT-enabled fans are next-generation home appliances equipped with advanced features of receiving, processing, and transmitting information using smartphones, laptops, and tablets,'' it said.

The IoT range of fans is launched pan India with a major focus on tier II & III cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

