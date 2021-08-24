Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India Divakar Tantravahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innominds, a San Jose-based AI-first digital product engineering company, has been named by Great Place to Work® India as one of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021.

In a very special study conducted by Great Place to Work® India, 75 leaders have been recognized for their exemplary leadership during this very challenging year. 25 of these leaders are spearheading mid-size organizations (having 100-500 employees), while 50 of them are leaders of large organizations (having more than 500 employees).

This unique study by Great Place to Work® India was conducted to gain insight into the various ways in which organizations dealt with the VUCA environment intensified by the pandemic. Great Place to Work® India then validated the study with employees through a detailed survey.

The list of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.in/leadership-in-times-of-crisis About the Study The Covid-19 Pandemic challenged old paradigms of working and thrust the new normal on businesses and the workforce. While organizations have found ways to cope with the VUCA world, current times placed tremendous pressure on the leadership team to be agile, decisive, and adaptable. There have been many examples of exemplary behavior on the part of senior leadership, be it redefining business models, redesigning workplaces to suit the current needs, or ensuring the wellbeing of the workforce. The ‘India's Best Leaders in Time of Crisis 2021’ Study was a Great Place to Work® India initiative to identify leaders who have demonstrated exceptional ability in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

The study captured history as it happened by enabling organizations to update actions and initiatives regularly, while a short impact survey was conducted on cross-sections of employees to understand their experience during these challenging times.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award on behalf of everyone at Innominds”, said Divakar Tantravahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Innominds.

“We were all in it together. All our employees, customers, and the management team showed commitment and courage in collectively managing the uncertainty and minimizing the human pain. I dedicate this recognition to all the Innominds stakeholders who made this happen, empathizing with each other and surviving these moments of crisis,'' added Mr. Divakar.

“I am immensely pleased of this recognition bestowed on our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Divakar Tantravahi. This collective voice of Innominds members acknowledges the empathetic leadership and the diligent practice of “we are all in it together”, said Ms. Lakshmi Achanta, Chief People Officer, Innominds.

“A true picture of culture and care; reinforcing the “teamwork at Innominds” and “valuing the individuals and their wellbeing.'' Innominds leadership team will continue to live these values and culture forever, in its true spirit. We are honored to be amongst the super loving and most dynamic members at Innominds,” added Ms. Lakshmi.

This honor comes on the heels of Innominds’ recognition as a Great Place to Work® in India for the years 2021-22.

About Innominds Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs, and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices & embedded engineering, software apps & product engineering, analytics & data engineering, quality engineering, and cloud & DevOps, security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work FOR AllTM.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.

Learn moreat https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ andon LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

