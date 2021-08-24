EU okays increase in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufacturing capacity
Europe's medicines regulator said on Tuesday it had approved additional manufacturing sites to increase production capacity of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for the region.
The recommendations do not require a decision by the European Commission and the sites can become operational immediately, the European Medicines Agency said.
