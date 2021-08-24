Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:26 IST
Heavy industries minister asks auto industry to support EVs
Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday asked the automobile industry to support electric vehicles, saying it is emerging as a 'big opportunity' and the auto sector is the best poised to lead in the 'Atmanirbhar' mission.

Speaking at the 3rd Auto Retail Conclave organised by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the minister said the government's position is clear regarding self reliance, with maximum production happening in the country and Indian components going to the world.

''I would like to give advice as well as request the auto industry to support electric vehicles...This sector is emerging and is a big opportunity for us...dealers, OEMs and auto component manufacturers are important part of this,'' Pandey said.

He said the government brought the Rs 1.5 lakh crore PLI scheme to push Atmanirbhar mission and ''the auto sector is best poised to lead in the Atmanirbhar mission. We can lead in the world. I urge you to do the needful.'' Recollecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for green energy in the Independence Day speech, he said, ''You should give special focus to electric vehicle segment.'' Acknowledging that there are challenges related to EVs such as charging infrastructure and how to reduce charging time, the minister said, ''In this regard our government departments are working, the industry should also work towards it.'' Expressing similar views, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said while the world is well poised to leapfrog to sustainable mobility, the contours of mobility landscape are constantly evolving.

''The domestic manufacturers of EVs have captured this opportunity to lead the disruptive change at full throttle and aim to secure a strategic position in global value chain,'' he said.

Kant asserted that ''while the shift from traditional combustion engine vehicles to EV's is inevitable, it is imperative for the nation to indigenise the manufacturing of EV and as its components in alignment with the Make in India and promote the mass adoption of EVs in the domestic market''.

Stating that the government has already formulated FAME scheme to give a boost to EVs, he said, ''Besides the government is also realising requirement of charging infrastructure to deal with issue like range anxiety and reliability of electric vehicles.'' PTI MSS RKL MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

